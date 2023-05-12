Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Reportedly Vandalized With Decapitated Chicken and Mutilated Lamb

A pro-life pregnancy center in Orlando, Florida was reportedly vandalized with a beheaded chicken and a mutilated lamb in what the center’s director is calling a “ritualistic attack.”

Images obtained by Fox News Digital show the chicken, lamb and what appears to be a pheasant lying close to the entrance. Vandals allegedly left the mutilated animals in front of the clinic between 3:30-5 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

“We see this as a direct attack on our services and mission, as well as those seeking care at our facility and those providing that care. And why?” Bob Perron, executive director of JMJ Pregnancy Center told the outlet. “We suspect it is because we do not support or refer for abortions, which we know hurts women and their families.” (RELATED: DOJ Prosecutes Planned Parenthood Window Breaker, But Has Yet To Arrest Crisis Pregnancy Center Attackers)

“Why are supposed supporters of all women’s choices directly targeting a center whose only purpose is to help women struggling with difficult decisions — and do it for free no less? By attempting to hurt us, they are hurting the women, babies, and families that rely on us for education, guidance, and resources in times of great need.”

At least 86 pregnancy resource centers have been attacked or vandalized since the leak of the Supreme Court’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center, according to a tracker by Catholic Vote last updated May 5. Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under fire for what some are calling a disparate prosecution of attacks on abortion clinics compared to attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers.

In the wake of the Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life pregnancy centers have become the targets of pro-abortion activists, with some claiming these centers hurt women by lying about the sorts of reproductive services they offer. The centers contest this accusation, saying they are clear to women who enter their clinic that they do not offer abortions.