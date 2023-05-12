Severe Storm Risk Stretches 1,300+ Miles Across US

A severe storm threat was issued on Thursday ahead of potential landfall on Friday, stretching more than 1,300 miles across the U.S.

A region encompassing everything from South Dakota to Iowa, Nebraska, south toward Texas is under a severe thunderstorm threat, with a majority of other central and eastern states also in the warning area, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center.

Tornados, “very large hail” and potentially damaging wind gusts could strike through Friday, the Weather Channel reported. These threats will be largely centered on the Plains, particularly in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and the mid-Missouri Valley.

Here is an update on the Enhanced Risk of severe storms for the Central Plains today 5/11/23. All modes of severe weather are possible including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Potential for a strong tornado remains across central/southern OK this afternoon/evening. pic.twitter.com/mIolAPe8gj — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 11, 2023

Flash flooding could also become a major concern on Friday through the weekend, particularly in Texas. “There is a ton of rain that’s gonna fall over the next couple of days. It’s a really significant flood threat and some different parts of the state [Texas] are gonna be affected on different days,” Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Sarsalari stated on Thursday. (RELATED: Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions)

The area under threat stretches more than 1,300 miles, Fox Weather noted. Those living in the region have been asked to regularly check their local forecast to ensure that they are prepared for any and all eventualities, the National Weather Service added.