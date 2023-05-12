Sunny Hostin Claims Anderson Cooper Tried To ‘Gaslight’ America Over Trump Town Hall

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin claimed Friday that CNN host Anderson Cooper tried to “gaslight” Americans over CNN’s town hall featuring former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think you give a bigot and a racist and a misogynist and a liar and a cheater and a sexual abuser and a defamer a platform of 3 million people,” Hostin told her co-hosts. “And I’m saddened – I used to work for CNN for quite some time. Anderson Cooper has been my friend over 20 years and I’m sad he tried to gaslight me yesterday by saying people are in silos.” (RELATED: Joy Behar Melts Down After Trump Town Hall, Calls Trump Supporters A ‘Cult’)

Trump took part in a town hall moderated by CNN host Kaitlan Collins, a former Daily Caller reporter, Wednesday evening. Cooper spoke out about Trump’s town hall appearance on his show Thursday.

WATCH:

“You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network again,” Cooper said during his monologue. “But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person go away?”

During the event, Trump clarified a social media post on the Constitution, called on Republicans to be willing to default on the national debt if President Joe Biden didn’t agree to spending cuts and clashed with Collins about the 2020 election.

“We know who this man is. We learned who this man is and we did not need to see what we saw,” Hostin said. “I think that that town hall will be studied in journalism schools around the country as to what not to do.”

“It was awful for the country, but congratulations CNN for making a little bit of money on the backs of our democracy,” Hostin added.

