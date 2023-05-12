Ted Cruz Practically Spitting With Rage After Reporter Suggests GOP Isn’t Doing Anything To Fix Border

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was practically spitting with rage on Thursday after a reporter tried to insinuate Republicans aren’t stepping up to fix the border.

Cruz was in Texas on Thursday ahead of the ending of Title 42 when a reporter began questioning him about what Republicans are doing to solve the crisis.

“Let me ask you something, what rate of illegal immigration did we have in 2020? Do you know anything? I asked you a question,” Cruz shot back at a reporter who seemingly was bickering with the Senator. “Do you know anything?”

“How long have you been in office?” a reporter asked.

“I’ve been in office 11 years,” Cruz answered as the reporter argued that the border crisis has been ongoing for several administrations.

“You don’t get to argue with me, you asked your question, you asked your question, you wanna hold a press conference you can do it over there,” Cruz shot back as the reporter interrupted him.

@tedcruz excoriates reporter for asking what Republicans have done to ease the southern border crisis. “You should be ashamed of yourself,” Cruz says, citing the record-low number of crossings during the Trump years. @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/sJFtp8Lpym — Kaelan Deese (@KaelanDC) May 12, 2023

“But hold on, I want to answer his question,” Cruz said. “The talking point of the Democrats, which this media reporter happily parrots, is ‘gosh, the problem can’t be fixed.’ There’s one little problem with that, it is an utter and complete lie. In 2020, the last year of the Trump presidency, we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years.” (RELATED: ‘What’s Democrats’ Answer?’: Scarborough Pushes Dem Rep To Explain How They’re Going To Secure Border)

“You ask what I have done?” Cruz continued, turning back to the reporter. “I’ve championed the men and women of border patrol, I’ve championed securing the border, I’ve championed ‘Remain in Mexico’ and we turned this problem around and solved it and we went from Joe Biden inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years and the first day in office he made political decisions to cause this problem and you should be ashamed of yourself because you’re a reporter and you’re not reporting facts. You’re telling people lies!”

Once Title 42 ended at midnight on May 12, thousands of migrants flooded the southern border. House Republicans passed a bill hours before the ending of the policy that would mandate enough border patrol agents be on staff and would develop a plan to upgrade existing technology to make sure agents have what they need. The legislation would construction of the border wall to resume.