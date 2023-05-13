Brett Favre Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Pat McAfee Following Public Apology

Brett Favre has withdrawn his lawsuit against former NFL punter and current sports broadcaster Pat McAfee.

McAfee announced the reversal on his popular YouTube show saying “As I confirmed in my court papers and I repeat here: my statements expressed in comedic style were based solely on public information and allegations,” McAfee continued “I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlements paid, Brett is withdrawing his suit against me.”

The lawsuit in question was a defamation suit over comments McAfee made relating to a Mississippi Department of Human Services welfare fraud lawsuit against Favre’s LLC. (RELATED: Brett Favre Calls For Boycott Of Fox News In Support Of Tucker)

Favre’s lawsuit claimed that McAfee made egregiously false and defamatory statements when he called him a “thief” on his show and alleged that he was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”

McAfee insisted his comments were made in jest, and that he had no personal knowledge about the case. He noted “I would much rather talk about sports than about lawsuits, so I’m glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on.”

The punter turned pro-wrestler also said “As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player and his Hall of Fame career on the field.”

Favre echoed McAfee’s sentiments on Twitter, saying “I’m happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation. Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We’d both much rather talk about football.”

Favre’s complaint took exception to a number of comments McAfee made on his show, and in particular this tweet comparing Eagles receiver’s Devonta Smith’s touchdown dance to Favre’s welfare fraud lawsuit.

Devonta Smith doing “The Favre” after that touchdown was crazy pic.twitter.com/MQX6GoRPzx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 24, 2022



Favre was named as a defendant in a Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) lawsuit alleging misuse of federal funding.

The lawsuit alleges that over $23 million in federal funding was misused by Favre as well as 36 other defendants, including actress Nancy New, who pled guilty to several counts of bribery, wire fraud and racketeering, according to Mississippi Today.

The ongoing lawsuit seeks to recoup over $20 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds, including funds paid to Favre for “Autographs and 4 speeches (never performed).” Favre eventually paid the money back, but the state auditor demanded $228,000 in interest, according to ESPN.