Elle Fanning Reveals The Bizarre Reason She Thinks She Missed Out On ‘Big’ Franchise Role

Elle Fanning revealed the strange reason she missed out on a big franchise role.

Thea actress said her social media following wasn’t substantial enough for the studio of at least one franchise movie in an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, according to Variety.

Elle Fanning: “I didn’t get a part once for something big because – it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard – was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time.” https://t.co/8gG7IIjlcY — Variety (@Variety) May 11, 2023

“I did try out for… I’m not going to say what it was, but I didn’t get a part once for something big because — it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback I heard — was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time,” Fanning said. “So that was a little like… I firmly don’t believe in not getting a part [for that]. It was for a bigger thing, a franchise thing.”

Fanning is known for her role as Aurora in Disney’s live-action “Maleficent” films.

The 25-year-old celebrity has yet to join big studio franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. Fanning was asked if she feels pressure to remain relevant as an actor by joining big studio franchises. (RELATED: ‘Is This The End Of The Road?’: Scarlett Johansson Describes Intial Rejection From Role She Later Made Iconic)

“I don’t feel that [pressure]. I don’t,” Fanning said. She admitted that joining big franchises “does something” for other actors careers, but issued a warning, saying “you don’t know if they’re going to work sometimes, which is scary.”

Fanning has 7 million followers on her Instagram account, where she promotes Hulu’s “The Great” Season Three, a series she stars in with Nicholas Hoult.