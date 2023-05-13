Homeless Vets Reportedly Evicted From Hotels To Make Room For Immigrants

Twenty homeless veterans were reportedly displaced from New York hotels in order to make way for an expected wave of immigrants coming from New York City, officials say.

Sharon Toney-Finch, CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, revealed that homeless veterans in Orange County were informed they would be forced to leave their current temporary living situation to make way for migrants being sent from New York City, according to Mid Hudson News.

Outrage grows over vets evicted from New York hotels to house migrants https://t.co/OXjRqVI0rg pic.twitter.com/QP5ik5HCaB — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2023



New York City, which declared itself a sanctuary city for undocumented migrants, has been overwhelmed with an influx of immigrants, spending more than half a billion dollars in shelter, education, and other forms of aid. During a visit to El Paso in January, Democratic New York City (NYC) Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city had “no more room” to house migrants and has since taken to busing them elsewhere.

In an attempt to relieve the strains on NYC, Adams announced plans to move 300 male migrants out to New York’s suburbs, specifically Rockland and Orange counties, much to the chagrin of officials there, who sued to prevent the mayor from doing so. After reportedly being informed by Adams that he would not send migrants to Orange and Rockland counties, officials discovered “15 minutes before the buses arrived,” that that was not the case.

“It’s a complete mess and the government has not been forthright and honest with us. Now they’re talking about some males coming in… forced to wear an ankle bracket so we know where they are.” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus stated. Additionally, Neuhaus claimed NYC officials are “randomly booking hotels rooms” for 30 days with the option to go longer within the county. (RELATED: NYC Pleads With Private Property Owners To House Migrants As Title 42 Ends, Email Shows)

According to Toney-Finch, some of those bookings have displaced veterans who were living at area hotels until permanent housing could be secured for them, the New York Post reported. “Thankfully, my team and I were able to scramble and find new temporary housing for these veterans,” Toney-Finch added.

“It is absolutely outrageous that homeless veterans would be displaced to alleviate New York City’s migrant crisis,” Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, stated, according to the New York Post. “That Mayor Eric Adams would choose to endanger the welfare of our veterans speaks volumes to what a debacle this has become.”

Though Toney-Finch stated that the veterans were two weeks into their hotel stay before they were asked to leave, one of the hotels in question, the Hampton Inn in Middletown, has denied displacing any vets, adding that they had no plans to take in migrants, the New York Post reported.

While Orange County officials have declared they intend to push back against Adams’ attempt to force immigrants into their county, New York City Hall spokesman Fabien Levy, dismissed concerns raised by county officials. “Right now, we’re asking Orange County to manage less than one-quarter of 1% of the asylum seekers who have come to New York City, with New York paying for shelter, food, and services,” he stated, according to the outlet.