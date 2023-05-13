‘I Never Thought I’d Get Here’: Country Legend Willie Nelson Celebrates 90th Birthday

Country music superstar Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday at the end of April with a two-day concert event birthday bash.

Speaking on the achievement of reaching 90 years of age, the American singer-songwriter told People “I never thought I’d get here.”

You know you are fabulous #WillieNelson and we all love you so much! #HappyBirthdayWillieNelson and many happy returns! https://t.co/f5oZjQnRr4 — Celestial Sojourner (@CSojourner) May 8, 2023

To commemorate the landmark, 18,000 fans gathered at the Hollywood Bowl for a couple of nights of music marketed as “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90.” Numerous A-List artists performed live such as Cheryl Crow, Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills & Nash and more, according to the official lineup.

Epic weekend at the @HollywoodBowl for @WillieNelson‘s 90th birthday bash of legendary music with old and new friends. Thank you willie, so happy to be there to celebrate you and your songs! #WillieNelson90 pic.twitter.com/0UiS5ifIvs — Beck (@beck) May 8, 2023

Nelson also graced the stage. “I get a lot of fun out of playing for an audience,” he told the outlet. “There’s a great energy exchange there. It’s what keeps me going.”

Still, leading up to the event, Nelson told the outlet the following about his birthday: “This ain’t nothing. It’s another day.”

Born in 1933 in Abbott, Texas, the artist was already in a band at age 10. In 1960, Nelson relocated to Nashville to pursue his dream of becoming a professional musician, where he recorded and released his debut LP “And Then I Wrote” in 1962. (Country Sensation Shania Twain ‘Loved’ Working At McDonald’s Before Achieving Stardom)

Since then, the elderly country singer-songwriter and guitarist has steadily toured – and still does to this day. (RELATED: Kid Rock Doesn’t Want ‘Snowflakes’ At His Concert)

Nelson noted to People that despite being widely regarded as a long-time cannabis consumer, he has walked away from smoking weed and drinking.

“That’s added a few days to my life, I’m sure,” Nelson remarked. (RELATED: Bachman-Turner Overdrive Co-Founder Tim Bachman Dead)

The country star still has his own cannabis company called Willie’s Reserve and also has a strain named for him, according to Leafly.

These days, Nelson told people he has put his attempts at songwriting on hold as well.

Over the years, Nelson has released 73 solo albums. He also released a collaborative album with the late Johnny Cash.

Nelson’s next major life event is set to take place in November, when he will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

BREAKING: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 class has been revealed, led by Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael, and Sheryl Crow. https://t.co/XsEUV8XX6S#RockHall2023 pic.twitter.com/HXv25Ive8f — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 3, 2023

One of his biggest hits was the 1980 song “On the Road Again.”