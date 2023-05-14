FERBRACHE: The Data Confirms Leftists Are Angry And Miserable. But Why?

Why are woke progressives so angry? Why are they so hostile and intolerant to those who don’t agree with their views?

I roughly define the “woke” as far-left radicals committed to the cause of social justice, who embrace the concepts of critical race theory (CRT), and promote radical gender theory.

Conversely, many “traditionalist” thinkers are content to maintain their values and beliefs throughout the woke crusade. I define traditionalist, not as conservative, but a traditional “liberal.”

Traditional liberals value civility, sharing and debating alternative ideas. They are inclusive and view each individual as unique with intrinsic value. Life is centered around family, enduring friendships and frequently, but not always, religion. Above all, they are tolerant.

Zealous woke progressives, however, deride traditionalists as racists, bigots, MAGA republicans, probably evil, for failing to reject their beliefs and unconditionally accept the new world order as dictated by progressive dogma, no matter how irrational, hypocritical or divorced from reality. “This our America. We’re in charge now. Reality is what we say it is!”

Kim R. Holmes, Ph. D. of the Heritage Foundation describes the “illiberal” left, “They are supposedly great haters of bigotry but sometimes speak of Christians in the most bigoted manner imaginable, as if Christians were no better than fascists.”

If being “woke” means hyper-attuned to injustice everywhere, the movement displays a stunning lack of self-awareness to its own contradictions.

So long as their children are not indoctrinated in the concepts of CRT, lectured on radical gender theory, or harangued that climate change will destroy the planet in their lifetime, traditionalists sleep just fine. Live and let live.

This, however, does not work in reverse. A December 2021 survey reveals that individuals who have terminated relationships with family members or friends over political differences tend to be leftists who are severing those connections, as opposed to moderates or conservatives. To progressives, one’s character is defined, to the exclusion of all else, by one’s politics.

Rage is not a bug, it’s the defining feature of the illiberal left. Yet, if one is secure in their own personal beliefs and values, why are woke liberals so “triggered” by those who think differently?

A few observations.

Anger and rage fueled by underlying hate is linked with shame, humiliation and fear, and a reaction to a perceived threat.Hate often demonizes others by dismissing their humanity.

Hermes Solenzol, professor of neuroscience, explained in his article “The Toxicity of Woke Culture,” “Chronic fear, manifesting as anxiety and depression, saps our energy and leads to despair. Woke culture weaponized fear in several ways: as a misguided way to motivate activists, to attack its enemies, and as to punish those who deviate from its dogmas.”

Solenzol asserts that anger is a form of stress and can be contagious. “Activists pass it from one another, leading to a political culture steep in anxiety and distress. Chronic anger also becomes indistinguishable from hatred… and often leads to violence.”

In March at Stanford’s vaunted Law School. Invited speaker, Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, was met with a revolting display of vulgar taunts and insults from the students resulting in a heckler’s veto.

More recently NCAA swimming champion Riley Gaines spoke at San Francisco State University about the injustice to women forced to compete against biological men claiming to be transgender.

In 2022 NCAA championships, Gaines tied newly-transitioned Lia Thomas (formerly William Thomas), who came out as transgender after competing at U Penn as a “mediocre” male swimmer the previous three years.

After her speech, violent protesters stormed in. Gaines was assaulted and forced to seek refuge for several hours in a locked classroom. The horde demanded a ransom payment for her release.

On shame, Solenzol writes, “Shaming people for who they are (men, White, privileged) turns them into enemies, because they can’t change who they are. It is an attack on their self-esteem and their dignity.

To the radical woke, those who simply disagree are not worthy of dignity or respect, so physical violence is justified.

What appears to drive the unhinged progressive rage is fear. The mere existence of others who simply possess views contrary to their own are nothing less than a threat to their own existence.

Woke progressives simply cannot tolerate those who refuse to accept them on their terms. Society must not only validate their skewed concept of reality, but celebrate its ascendency.

Non-believers are unworthy of engaging in a rational debate because doing so would acknowledge the existence of alternative views. They are simply scorned as unenlightened flat earthers.

It is not only speech that causes harm; opposing thoughts, opinions and ideas, are just as damaging and will not be permitted.

Along with fear, progressives tend to be less happy than conservatives. A 2022 survey suggests that, compared to conservatives, liberals are about 15 and 18 percentage points less likely to be “completely satisfied” with their lives, and with their mental health, respectively.

Two factors account for these disparities: marital status and family satisfaction. Conservatives, by 20 percentage points, are more likely to be married and 18 percentage points more likely to be satisfied with their families, compared to liberals. The takeaway is marriage and family strongly correlate with happiness and mental health.

These stabilizing influences are largely rejected by progressives. True happiness, they believe, lies outside the institutions of marriage and family. For most men and women, happiness is achieved from a life that involves marriage and family.

The life anchors for the more self-possessed tend to be one’s vocation, marriage, family and friendships; deep connections with others and a grounding in basic Judeo-Christian values. Subordinating oneself to a faith, spouse, or raising children compels personal growth, the cultivation of gratitude and humility.

Is it the chronically depressed who are drawn to radical left politics? Or is it the toxic pessimism of woke ideology that propels the content into misery? Those trapped in despair may feel they have nothing to lose and find it easier to blame America for their unhappiness.

Titus Techera underscores progressive’s proclivity for activism over traditionalism in Law & Liberty, “The full politicization of human life cannot happen while people care about their families more than about politics. People who have no families are presumed not to be able to resist politicization, since they cannot dedicate themselves to the love and friendship that makes private life worth living…”

Maybe the fear and desperation exhibited by the unrestrained rage of the radical woke is simply an anguished cry for connection and meaning.

Mark D. Ferbrache served as an FBI special agent for 27 years specializing in white-collar criminal investigations. He later worked in the bureau’s National Security Division and CIA’s Counterterrorism Center, and held diplomatic assignments in Prague, London and Bucharest, as well as field office assignments in Seattle, New York and the FBI Headquarters in Washington. He is currently employed as a contractor in the U.S. intelligence community.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.