NBA Star Previously Suspended For Gun Video Posts Another Apparent Gun Video

Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant was seen flashing what appeared to be a gun in an Instagram live video Saturday, just two months after serving an eight-game suspension for a similar incident.

In the now deleted IG live video posted to the @_dtap2 account, Morant can briefly be seen toting what appears to be a small handgun. Morant was pictured with the same Instagram user later that day in a photo featured on popular jeweler to the stars @Omarthejeweler’s Instagram account.

Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun on IG Live yesterday 😳 pic.twitter.com/fdhjBbIn9c — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 14, 2023



Morant has been suspended from all team activities pending a league review, the Grizzlies said in a statement Sunday.

He was suspended for eight games in March for “conduct detrimental to the league” after he was seen flashing a handgun in a Colorado nightclub. Immediately after the photo went viral, the Grizzlies announced he would be suspended two games. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA All Star Ja Morant Allegedly Involved In Assault Incidents)

After the suspension, Morant said he plans to “get help and work on learning better methods for dealing with stress.”

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

Morant’s saving grace, and perhaps only quality that outweighs his recklessness, is his talent. The 23-year-old Murray State product has averaged over 22 points and 7 assists per game through his first four seasons in the NBA, garnering him numerous accolades including a 2019-20 Rookie of the Year award and a spot on the 2021-22 All NBA second team.

However, his March suspension may have contributed to his exclusion from an All-NBA team this year, leaving him ineligible for a supermax deal, which could have boosted his current $194 million deal over the $230 million mark, according to Sportico. In other words, Morant’s March mishap cost him $39 million.