North Carolina Democratic Governor Vetoes Pro-Life Bill

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed pro-life legislation in front of a crowd Saturday.

The North Carolina legislature passed Senate Bill 20 that would have restricted abortions to 12 weeks, according to the state legislature’s website. The Democratic governor, who is known to support abortion rights, vocally spoke in opposition to the Care for Women, Children, and Families Act on Twitter before vetoing the legislation.

I will veto this extreme ban and need everyone’s help to hold it. – RC pic.twitter.com/5uu1iAbHhx — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 3, 2023

Republicans who introduced the legislation pitched it as a “middle-ground change” to the state’s abortion laws, AP News reported. The legislation also includes exceptions for rape and incest at 20 weeks, as well as 24 weeks for a fetal “life-limiting anomaly.” (RELATED: Montana And North Carolina Advance ‘Born Alive’ Abortion Restrictions)

The state currently limits abortions up to 20 weeks, which went into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, according to the North Carolina Attorney General’s website.

North Carolina’s supermajority Republican legislature could potentially make the bill veto-proof, according to AP News, but the governor’s website noted four Republicans that Gov. Cooper believes supported abortion rights on the campaign trail. The list included Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenburg) who left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican Party back in April.

The extreme abortion ban has been vetoed. Let’s work to keep it that way. pic.twitter.com/wan9W5z6fF — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 13, 2023

He vetoed the bill with the following statement:

“This bill will create dangerous interference with the doctor-patient relationship, leading to harm for pregnant women and their families. With its medically unnecessary obstacles and restrictions, it will make abortion unavailable to many women, particularly those with lower incomes, those who live in rural areas, and those who already have limited access to health care.”