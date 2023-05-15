Al Sharpton Dismisses Ron DeSantis As ‘Baby In A Crib’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton dismissed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida as a Republican presidential candidate Monday, comparing him to an infant.

“More and more, every day, people are taking DeSantis less seriously,” Sharpton told “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough. “He’s like a baby in a crib with a rattle, wanting to be like daddy, more than he looks like an adult that belongs in the living room, sitting around and having a discussion.” (RELATED: ‘They Could Not Win At The Ballot Box’: DeSantis Says Corporations Seeking To Do ‘End Run Around’ Constitution)

DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate, gave a speech Saturday at the Feenstra Family Picnic in Sioux City, Iowa, in which he touted some of the battles he fought as part of a “war on woke.”

WATCH:

The Never Back Down PAC announced in April it would be sending a mailer to voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Michigan promoting the Florida governor, who has yet to announce a presidential run.

DeSantis signed legislation protecting parental rights in Florida in March 2022, which came following a spate of lawsuits across the country centered around clandestine social transitions of children in schools. Following passage of that legislation, Florida pulled multiple books on the grounds of having explicit content, including “Gender Queer,” “Let’s Talk About It” and “It’s Perfectly Normal.”

The Florida Legislature also passed laws restricting abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, expanding the March 2022 parental-rights law, enacting “constitutional carry,” initiating universal school choice and targeting the use of environmental social and governance (ESG) considerations in investing.

DeSantis trails Trump by 41 points in a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday, garnering support from 19% of the 3,574 potential Republican primary voters, while the former president received the support of 60%.

