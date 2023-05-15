Boston Bruins’ Garnet Hathaway Makes Amazing Barehanded Catch During Cardinals-Red Sox Game

Some people just have all the luck.

During ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox, Garnet Hathaway of the Boston Bruins happened to be in attendance, and while there, he happened to get involved with the action with an amazing foul ball catch.

While enjoying himself at Fenway Park in the luxury box, Hathaway was forced to do a little work when a foul ball from Boston’s Justin Turner flew right into his direction. Showing that he’s a true athlete, Hathaway grabbed the baseball in barehanded fashion, and was then hit with a thunderous applause from fellow Red Sox fans around him.

What a cool moment:

Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway with a barehanded SNAG at Fenway! pic.twitter.com/4rspG3nB4C — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 14, 2023

Sports is a beautiful realm, man. It’s just crazy how things can work out so perfectly.

The attendance to the game was 27,732, according to ESPN. So you’re telling me that out of 27,732 people, that foul ball happened to go right towards an NHL star? Another professional athlete?

This is why a lot of us love sports, because it creates magical moments like this. We’re all addicted to viral moments in today’s culture, and a lot of them exist in sports. Heck, wanting to witness these kinds of moments is so popular it’s one of the reasons why I have a job as a sports blogger. (RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights Advance To Western Conference Finals After 5-2 Victory Over Edmonton Oilers; Win Series, 4-2)

Don’t get me wrong, other realms — politics, entertainment and so on — have their magical moments, but none of them can make you feel the way sports does. And none of them have that pure magic that sports has.

The Garnet Hathaway moment is another one we can add to the vault.