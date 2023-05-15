Stars Hold Off Near Game 7 Comeback By Kraken For 2-1 Victory To Move On To Western Conference Finals; Win Series, 4-3

Shoutout to Big D!

The Dallas Stars are headed to the Western Conference Finals after taking out the Seattle Kraken in Monday night’s Game 7, 2-1, to reign victorious in the second-round series, 4-3.

Putting up the first goal on the board for the Stars was Roope Hintz, with it coming in the second period. Their next goal came in the third period, with Wyatt Johnston giving Dallas the 2-0 advantage. However, with just 17 seconds left in the game, the Kraken got themselves a goal courtesy of Oliver Bjorkstrand, nearly pulling off a comeback before the Stars ultimately held them off.

The Stars will now face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals, with the latter having home ice advantage in Sin City.

Interestingly, I’ve been asked about this series multiple times about who I have (and who I wanted) between the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken — I’m quite amazed at the interest that was drawn between these two.

But my response was always the same: I’m a fan of the city of Dallas and like the Seattle Kraken’s branding, so as far as any fandom was concerned, there really wasn’t any. I stayed neutral and was happy with either team advancing to the Western Conference Finals, and on top of that, it didn’t matter who won — I’m rooting for Vegas regardless. (RELATED: Boston Bruins’ Garnet Hathaway Makes Amazing Barehanded Catch During Cardinals-Red Sox Game)

Now that we’re here in the final four with both the Miami and Las Vegas market teams still going for the ring, I’m rooting for my dream scenario of a Stanley Cup Finals between the 305 and Sin City. Man … just imagine that, so much flash and dash.

I’d, of course, be going for my Florida Panthers, but it would be all love for the Vegas Golden Knights.