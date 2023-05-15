Dan Crenshaw Announces Major Life News

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw announced in a Mother’s Day post on Sunday that his wife is pregnant with their first child.

The congressman said his wife Tara is carrying their baby daughter, Suzy Crenshaw, in a sentimental post about his late mother who died from breast cancer when he was 10 years old.

“Happy Mother’s Day! There are 3 generations of moms in that picture. Mother’s Day is always a bit difficult for me, since I lost my mom to cancer when I was 10. Susan Crenshaw was 40 years old when she lost her battle to breast cancer,” Crenshaw wrote. “But this year is the first Mother’s Day that hits a little different, because we can celebrate @taracrenshawtx bringing another generation into this world. Little Suzy Crenshaw is coming soon!”

The post featured a photograph of Crenshaw as a child, along with his late mother and grandmothers. (RELATED: Peter Doocy Announces Major Life News)

Crenshaw and his wife married in 2013, who also comes from a Navy career family and fundraises for service members and suicide prevention, according to Crenshaw’s campaign website.

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is also expecting her first child, a boy, in August.