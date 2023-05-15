‘Scammed’: Trump Responds To Conclusion Of Durham Probe

Former President Donald Trump responded Monday to Special Counsel John Durham finding the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when launching its probe into Trump’s alleged ties with Russia.

“WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!” the former president added. (RELATED: ‘Uncorroborated Intelligence’: Durham Report Torches FBI, DOJ For Handling Of Trump-Russia Probe)

The FBI originally launched the investigation to probe Trump’s alleged contact with the Russian government during the 2016 election.

Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham in 2019 to investigate the origins of the FBI’s investigation, dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane.”

The findings of Durham’s four-year probe were published in a report Monday, with Durham finding that “neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement” of Crossfire Hurricane.

He added the FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” and that the FBI’s investigation carried on even after “the Director of the FBI and others learned of significant and potentially contrary intelligence,” according to the report.

The report concluded that FBI agents had a “predisposition to investigate Trump.”

The FBI responded to the findings of the Durham report, admitting the Bureau underwent reforms after Crossfire Hurricane launched.

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time,” the FBI said in a statement. “Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented. This report reinforces the importance of ensuring the FBI continues to do its work with the rigor, objectivity, and professionalism the American people deserve and rightly expect.”