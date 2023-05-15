EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Invites John Durham To Testify After DOJ Releases Report

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to Special Counsel John Durham after the release of his report Monday, calling on him to testify before the committee.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter to Durham after his report found the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when launching its probe into former President Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia.

“Neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement,” Durham’s report states. The committee will review the report and ask Durham questions about it during the hearing.

Jordan called on Durham to testify before the Judiciary Committee on May 25 at 9:00 a.m. (RELATED: ‘Uncorroborated Intelligence’: Durham Report Torches FBI, DOJ For Handling Of Trump-Russia Probe)

READ THE LETTER:

The Caller contacted the DOJ about the letter to which they did not immediately respond.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available.