REPORT: DOJ Removes Investigative Team From Hunter Biden Probe, Attorneys Say

The entire investigative team tasked with probing tax fraud allegations against Hunter Biden has reportedly been removed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) at the request of the Department of Justice (DOJ), according to the New York Post.

The Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has supervised the Hunter Biden probe since 2020 and served as a whistleblower on the investigation, was reportedly informed that he and his entire investigative team were being removed from the case, the agent’s attorney’s revealed, according to the New York Post. Alleging that the move was “clearly retaliatory,” the attorneys reportedly continued that the whistleblower was informed that the change came at the request of the DOJ despite testimony before a House Committee that promised no retaliatory measures would be taken, the outlet noted.

Scoop: IRS whistleblower who alleged coverup in Hunter Biden tax investigation says his entire team was removed from case His lawyers tell Congress that ‘this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry’ https://t.co/bvAys2dUGS — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) May 15, 2023



“On April 27, 2023, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before the House Committee on Ways and Means. He testified: ‘I can say without any hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline.’ However, this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry,” attorneys Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt reportedly wrote, according to the New York Post.

The whistleblower, an IRS supervisor, has alleged that there have been “clear conflicts of interest” in the DOJ’s handling of the ongoing investigation into allegations that Hunter Biden failed to pay taxes and made false statements on a federal firearms application. The whistleblower also alleged “preferential treatment and politics” are “improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected.” (RELATED: DOJ Probe Of Hunter Biden Is More Extensive Than He Let On And Could Involve Chinese Business Deals)

Lytle and Leavitt reportedly argued that their client is protected by the 5 U.S.C. § 2302 which allows whistleblowers to make disclosures to Congress without fear of retaliatory personnel actions which include “a ‘significant change in duties, responsibilities, or working conditions,'” according to the New York Post.

“Any attempt by any government official to prevent a federal employee from furnishing information to Congress is also a direct violation of longstanding appropriations restriction. Furthermore, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 makes it a crime to obstruct an investigation of Congress,” Lytle and Leavitt reportedly continued, according to the outlet.

The lawyers reportedly petitioned members of Congress to look into the matter, adding that the removal of the investigative team is “exactly the sort of issue our client intended to blow the whistle on to begin with,” the outlet stated.