Megan Fox And Martha Stewart Make Sports Illustrated History For Very Different Reasons

Megan Fox and Martha Stewart are among four women to cover the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but they’re making history in dramatically different ways.

Fox stunned in a barely-there swimsuit consisting strictly of chains wrapped around her body. Stewart opted for a more subdued look in classic swimwear, modeling a total of 10 swimsuits. She made history at age 81 as the oldest woman to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

81-year-old Martha Stewart becomes the oldest model in history to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 📸 pic.twitter.com/iSqbsv9VKh — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 15, 2023

The other two women featured in the magazine were Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader. Each woman was individually styled and photographed in a different destination, according to the magazine. They each appeared in a number of different swimwear styles that were showcased in a variety of colors, and posed perfectly for the camera.

“We are thrilled to announce that Martha Stewart, Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader are your 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover models,” SI wrote.

Martha Stewart Lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover At 81 https://t.co/xE25UWK8kt — TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2023

“Each woman was photographed in an incredible location where her natural beauty was allowed to shine, with styling fit to her individual personality,” the magazine said.

“Never in her life has she let her circumstances dictate her outcome,” said SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Makes Her Debut As A Sports Illustrated Cover Girl)

“She’s changed with the times—always one step ahead, it seems—to build a wide-reaching business empire,” the outlet continued.

“[Fox] humbly accepts her stunning beauty while simultaneously seeking to be seen and appreciated as the woman of intellect and internal beauty,” Day said.