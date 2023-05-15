Miller Lite Released A Progressive Ad Two Months Ago And Now It’s Going Viral

Miller Lite appeared to take a page out of the Bud Light playbook two months ago, releasing an ad blasting the beer industry for supposed sexism against women.

The ad, titled “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T,” was released on March 7 and alleges “beer hasn’t always done right by women.” The video has since been marked as “unlisted” on YouTube after it was flooded with negative comments. (RELATED: Starbucks Blasted For Exporting Transgenderism To India In New Ad Campaign)

“Here’s a little known fact, women were among the very first to brew beer ever,” a woman says in the ad. “From Mesopotamia, to the Middle Ages, to colonial America, women were the ones doing the brewing.”

“Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis. Wow.”

“It’s time beer made it up to women. So today, Miller lite is on a mission not just to clean up their shit, but the whole beer industry’s shit.”

The oddest thing about ads like these is that they’re designed to target people who have nothing to do with the brand from soup to nuts. Elite, probably female dominated and undoubtedly very liberal ad agency and marketing professionals and then of course the twitterati. But if… https://t.co/ASjNuM0DQ9 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) May 15, 2023

In a press statement put out the day the advertisement was released, Miller Lite said announced they would turn posters of women they deemed “objectifying” into fertilizer.

“Miller Lite has been collecting their (and all of the beer industry’s) outdated, age-old, no-thank-you sexist ads, displays and posters for months. Hundreds of pieces have already been bought and removed from the internet,” the press release read.

“They’re turning the bad S#!T into fertilizer (literal good $#!T) that will then be used to help female hops farmers grow over 1,000 pounds of hops.”

The ad resurfaced as Bud Light sales continue to plummet after the iconic beer brand decided to use controversial transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney in an advertising campaign.

Two marketing executives at Bud Light have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the controversy, including marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid. She took a leave of absence in late April after the Daily Caller reported on photos of her at a college party, following comments she made in March slamming Bud Light’s brand for being “fratty” and “out of touch.”