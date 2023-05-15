Poker Legend Doyle Brunson Dead At 89

One of poker’s most iconic legends, Doyle Brunson, sadly passed away over the weekend. He was 89. His cause of death and other details about his passing are currently not known.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” said Brian Balsbaugh, on behalf of the Brunson family. “He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Brunson, who was known as “Texas Dolly,” rose to stardom in poker in the 1970s and was a high-profile figure in the sport right up until his death. Over the past year, he was featured in multiple televised poker games, including the prestigious 2022 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event. (RELATED: REPORT: Tom Brady To Take ‘Passive’ Ownership Role With Las Vegas Raiders)

An absolute legend in poker, Brunson has a grade A legacy that includes 10 WSOP bracelets, which is tied for second behind Phil Hellmuth’s 16 mark, and for over five decades, he took part in the highest stakes cash games.

Before becoming a professional poker player, Brunson was quite the talented basketball player back in the 1950s, playing college basketball at Hardin-Simmons. He actually had an opportunity to go to the NBA as well, but suffered a knee injury that ended up cancelling those plans. That’s when Brunson started playing poker, and the rest is history.

Brunson’s legendary status in the poker world goes further than what he did on the felt as well, writing two of the most iconic poker strategy books ever to exist in Super System and Super System 2. And recently serving as a World Poker Tour (WPT) ambassador, he was at that post for the sport for decades.