REPORT: Jamie Foxx Recovering In Physical Rehab Center After ‘Medical Complication’

Recent reports indicate Jamie Foxx has been released from the hospital and is currently recovering from a “medical complication” he suffered on April 12, according to TMZ.

Sources close to the Foxx family reportedly revealed that the actor continues to receive medical treatment after his undisclosed health scare, according to TMZ. They said he has been transported to a top physical medicine and rehabilitation facility located in Chicago, and was surrounded by his loved ones Saturday and Sunday as he continued to receive care, according to TMZ.

Jamie’s daughters, Corinne and Anelise, as well as Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, were reportedly with him to provide support and encouragement, the outlet noted.

The details surrounding Foxx’s medical condition remain unclear. The center he is currently attending reportedly specializes in the recovery of strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cancer rehabilitation, according to TMZ.

The famous actor was reportedly sent to the facility in late April, after initially receiving care at a hospital in Atlanta. He is reportedly “recovering well,” and has been alert and active, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Something’s Up With Jamie Foxx, And It Doesn’t Seem Good)

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, initially reported that he had suffered some sort of medical crisis, and resurfaced to state he was recuperating out of the hospital. She said he was playing pickleball, which indicates the star is making significant progress, the outlet noted.

Foxx personally thanked fans for their support in a message posted to his Instagram account May 4.