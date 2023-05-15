EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Marshall Introduces Two Pieces Of Legislation Protecting Children, Taxpayers From Gender Experimentation

Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall introduced two pieces of legislation Monday that would protect children and taxpayers from transgender surgeries.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the two bills, entitled the Protecting Children From Experimentation Act and the End Taxpayer Funding of Gender Experimentation Act, respectively. The first bill would make it illegal for doctors to perform “gender transition procedures” on minors. The law would be punishable with prison time if violated.

The second bill would ban federal funds from being used for transgender surgeries.

“Doctors performing or assisting in child mutilation surgeries should be subject to prison time,” Marshall told the Caller before introducing the legislation. “Enough is enough. These procedures can cause severe and irreversible damage to children’s bodies and have long-term detrimental health risks. We must protect our kids and make sure American taxpayers aren’t footing the bill for these dangerous procedures.”

Republican California Rep. Doug LaMalfa introduced two versions of the legislation in the House.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Across the country, vulnerable children are being exposed to radical gender transition ideology and pressured into going through invasive and irreversible medical procedures. Minors should not be making these permanent decisions as minors. Adults should not be pushing minor children and teens into irreversible decisions either. Let kids be kids and wait until adulthood to make a choice they likely wish they hadn’t as a child. Adults and the medical field shouldn’t be allowed to coerce this ‘woke’ agenda onto them when they should be their protectors. Adults need to realize that their coercion is abuse, and should face appropriate consequences,” LaMalfa said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Press Department Of Education Over Proposed Rule Regarding Title IX)

“Both the Protecting Children from Experimentation Act and the End Taxpayer Funding of Gender Experimentation Act would protect children and taxpayers from paying the high price of these unethical medical interventions,” LaMalfa added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Marshall, Rep. Nehls Reintroduce Resolution Blocking Citizenship For Illegals Who Get Taxpayer-Funded Benefits)

The pieces of legislation have picked up the support of a number of organizations and other GOP lawmakers.