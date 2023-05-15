DeSantis Signs Legislation Eliminating Diversity, Equity And Inclusion In Higher Education

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation into law on Monday to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in higher education.

Senate Bill 266 was approved by the state legislators on May 3 to bar public colleges and universities from spending taxpayer dollars on DEI programs. Monday’s bill signing fulfills a promise DeSantis made in January to defund DEI on college campuses. (RELATED: Republican Governors Are Taking The Culture War To Campus)

“What this does is reorient our universities back to their traditional mission and part of that traditional mission is to treat people as individuals, not to try to divvy them up based on any type of superficial characteristics,” DeSantis said during a press conference held at New College of Florida. “We’re going to elevate merit and achievement above identification with certain groups.”

The bill prohibits colleges and universities from using state or federal funding for programs or activities that “advocate[s] for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism,” according to its text. It also prohibits state institutions from requiring applicants to submit diversity statements as a condition of employment, admission or promotions.

“DEI is better viewed as standing for ‘discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination,’ and that has no place in our public institutions,” DeSantis said. “This bill says the whole experiment with DEI is coming to an end in the state of Florida. We are eliminating the DEI programs. We are going to treat people as individuals. We’re not going to treat people as members of groups.”

Florida Eliminates DEI in Higher Education https://t.co/AAUiXPgqPI — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 15, 2023

The bill also includes several additional reforms including tasking the State Board of Education and the Board of Governors of the state university system with establishing faculty committees to ensure general education courses do not “distort significant historical events or include a curriculum that teaches identity politics,” it reads. Courses cannot be “based on theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in the institution of the United States and were made to maintain social, political, and economic inequities.”

“If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley, some of these other places, that’s fine,” DeSantis said on Monday. “If that’s what you want to do there’s nothing wrong with that … but for us, our tax dollars, we want to focus on the classical mission of what a university is supposed to be.”

