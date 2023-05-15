‘That Scares Me’: Sunny Hostin Attacks DeSantis For Supporting Daniel Penny

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin attacked Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida Monday for promoting an online fundraiser for a Marine facing a manslaughter charge in New York City.

“Remember, he’s a lawyer, he’s Harvard and Yale trained and educated. He is not a stupid man. So, he is really leaning into Trumpism, knowing what the base wants and that scares me,” Hostin told her co-hosts on the ABC panel show. “He actually tweeted out about the — you know, the young man that was killed on a subway with a chokehold by a former Marine, Jordan Neely, he actually is fundraising for his defense, and he’s made $2 million already for killing a young black man.” (RELATED: Sunny Hostin Says Mentioning Jordan Neely’s Arrest Record Is ‘Revictimizing’ Him)

WATCH:

DeSantis promoted a fundraiser for Daniel Penny, a Marine Corps veteran who surrendered to face charges of second-degree manslaughter Friday, on GiveSendGo Saturday with a post on Twitter, helping boost the funds raised to over $2 million as of Monday. Jordan Neely, 30, died after being restrained by Penny, on May 1.

Neely reportedly boarded the train and acted aggressively toward passengers before Penny and at least one other individual intervened, according to video clips of the incident posted on social media.

“We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens,” DeSantis tweeted. “We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.”

“You have Ron DeSantis, who’s a lawyer, who says he is actually not — he’s not a vigilante, that he’s this great guy, when in New York it’s just a reckless killing, and he was reckless in doing that,” Hostin continued. “So for a lawyer to say that … just tells me how dangerous he is.”

