Police Detain Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Congressional Staffers

Fairfax City Police detained a suspect who allegedly assaulted two staffers for Democratic Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly on Monday.

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response,” Connolly said in a statement.

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating,” he added.

Police are currently on scene at 10680 Main Street #140, the office of Congressman Gerry Connolly, investigating the assault of two staff members. The victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is in police custody. pic.twitter.com/y5R60MxdV2 — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) May 15, 2023

Fairfax City Police confirmed the arrest in a Tweet, although they did not indicate a motive for the attack. Connolly’s district includes all of Fairfax City and most of Fairfax County in northern Virginia. A former Senate staffer and non-profit official, the congressman is currently serving his eighth term in the House. (RELATED: Democratic Rep Assaulted In Her Washington DC Apartment)

Congress voted to increase funding for members’ security in the aftermath of the October 2022 assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi. As part of the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations package, Congress increased Capitol Police funding by 22%. The legislation also directed the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms to establish a “residential security system program,” which was funded with $2.5 million.