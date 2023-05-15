Vegas Golden Knights Advance To Western Conference Finals After 5-2 Victory Over Edmonton Oilers; Win Series, 4-2

Shoutout to Las Vegas!

The Edmonton Oilers have such a high-powered offense that having a hat-trick scorer is pretty consistent, however, it was the Vegas Golden Knights in Sunday’s Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals as Jonathan Marchessault’s second-period natural hat-trick sent his team to a 5-2 victory — as well as the 4-2 series win to punch their tickets into the Western Conference Finals.

The Oilers debatably have the two best players in the entirety of the NHL, but their season is now over prior to the closing of the second round for an insane seventh time since the 2015-16 debut season of Connor McDavid.

THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS TAKE GAME 6 AND ADVANCE TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL!!!!!!! #VegasBorn | #UKnightTheRealm pic.twitter.com/58Meh6F7kd — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 15, 2023

Things started off quickly between the Golden Knights and Oilers, with both sides scoring goals in the first minute of action, and then with only two minutes and some change into the first period, Edmonton grabbed an early lead. When we got to the second period, that’s when Vegas flipped the script, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage after 40 minutes.

From there, the Golden Knights never looked back.

Holy cow, man.

If you’re a regular reader of my blogs, you’re very well aware how much I love my flashy metropolitans — Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, I like that flash and dash.

So I’m very happy with the representation in both the NBA and NHL Playoffs. In the NBA, we’ve got my Heat (Miami) and Lakers (Los Angeles) with their sexy cities, and in the NHL, we have my Florida Panthers (Sunrise, but in the Miami market) and Golden Knights (Las Vegas). (RELATED: REPORT: Tom Brady To Take ‘Passive’ Ownership Role With Las Vegas Raiders)

I’m loving it, and I bet the leagues are too with the solid ratings that it’ll produce.