Vivek Ramaswamy Calls For Shutting Down FBI, Rooting Out ‘Corruption’ In Response To Durham Report

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that the FBI should be “shut down,” and called it an “intermediary bureaucracy” that’s “rife with risk for politicized corruption,” citing findings in Special Counsel John Durham’s Monday report.

“Enough is enough. Root out the corruption & shut down the FBI. This is achievable. At the local level, we have police & prosecutors. At the federal level, we have U.S. marshals & the DOJ,” Ramaswamy tweeted Monday. “An intermediary bureaucracy is rife with risk for politicized corruption & it’s been happening since J. Edgar Hoover in the 60s.” (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Need 23,000 Employees’: Vivek Ramaswamy Calls For Federal Reserve Reform After Rate Hike)

Durham released a report Monday on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. The report found that the FBI “did not and could not corroborate” the claims and abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in the investigation into Trump.

Durham report: “we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law.” Enough is enough. Root out the corruption & shut down the FBI. This is achievable. At the local level, we have police & prosecutors. At the federal… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 15, 2023

“FBI records prepared by [Peter] Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials,” the report said.

The FBI obtained warrants under FISA to monitor communications by Carter Page and other associates of former President Trump during Trump’s successful 2016 campaign for the White House relying on evidence from the now-discredited Steele Dossier.

Ramaswamy previously criticized both the civil verdict against Donald Trump in a suit by writer E. Jean Carroll and the indictment of Trump by a grand jury in Manhattan on 34 felony charges stemming from an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House.

