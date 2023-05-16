Massive Swarm Of Bees Leads To Two Injuries, Road Closures In Los Angeles

Fire crews and police responded to a Los Angeles neighborhood Monday after a massive swarm of bees injured at least two people, according to a local report.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and Police Department (LAPD) were called to the scene in Encino at around 4:15 p.m., according to KTLA. LAFD arrived first following a report about a single bee sting.

Upon arrival, the department instead found a massive swarm of bees that was so huge, authorities had to shut down local roads immediately in order to protect those in the vicinity, KTLA reported. LAPD assisted with the road closures and general chaos as thousands of bees descended upon the area.

Residents were urged to remain indoors until animal control dealt with the situation.

A man collapses to the ground after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood. MORE: https://t.co/24dIYKOE41 pic.twitter.com/rQuAkfLKDX — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 16, 2023

At least one LAPD officer suffered dozens of bee stings while responding to the situation, according to the department. Video shared by the department shows him falling to the ground and seemingly hitting his head. He was listed in stable condition at a local hospital as of Monday night, the department noted.

The swarm is a highly unusual occurrence, professional beekeepers told KTLA. If humans leave bees alone, the bees tend to leave them alone, so it’s assumed something disturbed a significant hive and sent the animals into a stinging frenzy, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Crazy Video Shows Orangutan Attacking A Man In A Zoo)

Another individual was stung in the ordeal and transported to the hospital. Their condition remains unknown at the time of writing.