Biden Reportedly Kicks Democrat Mayor Off His Reelection Team After Split On Crime, Immigration

President Joe Biden is reportedly at odds with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams — so much so, that he was dismissed from the president’s reelection campaign advisory board before it was announced.

The pair is split over immigration and crime, Axios reported.

The rift may pose bigger problems for Biden going forward. Adams is not the only Democrat who disagrees with the president about the lack of solutions for record-breaking migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, and some officials are quietly content the mayor is taking the public backlash, the outlet reported.

Democratic mayors on Biden’s campaign advisory board include Karen Bass of Los Angeles, Andre Dickens of Atlanta, Mike Duggan of Detroit, Kate Gallego of Phoenix, Vi Lyles of Charlotte, Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati, Satya Rhodes-Conway of Madison, Regina Romero of Tucson and Levar Stoney of Richmond.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to NYC in August. New York City residents have expressed frustration over the lack of space to house illegal immigrants coming to the city, with the city spending $8 million a day to house migrants. (RELATED: ‘A Catastrophe’: GOP Rep Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams For Busing Migrants Out Of Sanctuary City And Into The Suburbs)

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency ahead of an expected surge of migrants following the end of Title 42, a Trump-era expulsion policy.

Adams has been vocal about the state of migration in NYC, publicly issuing a blow to Biden in April.

“The president and the White House have failed this city,” Adams said.

The Biden administration has also not appreciated Adams’ willingness to publicly speak out against the policies of the president, according to Axios.

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.