‘Grave Injustice’: Bill Barr Reacts To Durham Investigation

Former Attorney General Bill Barr reacted to the Durham report Tuesday on Fox News’ Special Report, calling the Russia collusion narrative a “grave injustice” to former President Donald Trump.

Special counsel John Durham found the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when it launched its investigation into Trump ahead of the 2016 election. The report also found agents failed to maintain “strict fidelity to the law” throughout their investigation. The FBI later made a tacit admission the Durham report is accurate, acknowledging the errors made in 2016.

Durham was appointed by Barr and tasked with investigating Crossfire Hurricane, which was the investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign that alleged Russian collusion.

“I think [the Durham report] helps him in the short term. My own view is that he will not win the nomination,” Barr said. “And I have nothing personal against him … but I just don’t think he’s the right leader for the Republican Party going forward. I think people who want to restore America should look for a big victory that brings strength into the Congress and allows us to achieve some fundamental changes.” (RELATED: ‘It Does Exonerate Donald Trump’: Tapper Calls Durham Report ‘Devastating To The FBI’)

“I take away from it that it was a success in that its purpose from the very beginning was to get to the truth. It was not launched as a criminal investigation. And people who compare it to the Mueller investigation are simply wrong,” Barr continued. “Both the press and the FBI abandoned any semblance of professionalism and took up the cause with a vengeance. And I think the real story here from the FBI’s perspective is what an abomination this was, this so-called investigation. It wasn’t a witch hunt, it’s a damn good imitation of one.”

Barr then praised Trump for all he accomplished, adding “this [Russiagate] was a grave injustice. And the fact that he was able to accomplish a lot in the face of it, I think was a great achievement.”