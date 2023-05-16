Bud Light To Woo Customers With Camouflage Bottles After Mulvaney Backlash: REPORT

Anheuser-Busch is set to temporarily produce Bud Light and Budweiser bottles featuring camouflage prints and images honoring fallen veterans, the New York Post reports.

The move comes as Anheuser-Busch scrambles to regain customers after a significant drop in sales. The beer company faced a massive boycott for using controversial transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in advertisement promotions in April. (RELATED: Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Social Media Silence, Says He Wants To Be ’Non-Confrontational And Uncontroversial’)

A distributor who did not wish to be identified told the New York Post that the bottles will have a camouflage print and images of the “Folds of Honor” program. Folds of Honor is a non-profit program that provides academic scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled veterans and first responders.

Bud Light sales have fallen by an estimated 23.4% compared to this time a year ago, with in-store sales plummeting 26% during the week ending April 22. Sales of Michelob Ultra, another Anheuser-Busch beer brand, have also dropped 4.4%, according to Bump Williams data.

Bud Light sent Mulvaney a customized beer can in April saying “Cheers to 365 Days of Being a Woman,” with Mulvaney’s face pictured on it. Since then, Mulvaney has posted several videos promoting the brand to his millions of social media followers.

Critics say Mulvaney’s TikTok videos documenting his “days of girlhood” promote a demeaning caricature of womanhood. Mulvaney, a biological male, has also been criticized for explaining what it means to be a girl on multiple occasions.

Two Bud Light marketing executives have been placed on leave in the wake of the Mulvaney controversy, including a marketing executive who trashed the brands “fratty” customer base in a resurfaced video. The Daily Caller exclusively reported old photos of the executive, Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, drinking beers at fratty parties shortly after the video went viral last month.