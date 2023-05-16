DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Admits City Has Faced ‘Concerning Increases In Crime’

Democratic Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser admitted during a Tuesday congressional hearing that the nation’s capital has faced “some concerning increases in crime.”

Bowser, currently in her third term in office, has overseen a spike in violent crime throughout the city during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Murders increased from 116 in 2017 to 226 in 2021, and homicides are up 11% year-over-year thus far in 2023, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Car thefts are up 114% year-over-year in the District, and the city is offering free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners.

“No one can be satisfied with increasing crime trends in any category. I certainly am not,” Bowser testified to the House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee. “In D.C., like what is happening around the country, we have faced some concerning increases in crime. We see more illegal guns on our streets, and more repeat violent offenders using them. Those guns are being used in violent crimes like homicides and carjackings.”

Bowser vetoed legislation passed by the D.C. City Council in 2022 that would have lowered criminal penalties for carjackings and robberies, but the Council overrode her veto. Congress and President Joe Biden ultimately repealed the crime bill in March. (RELATED: Republican Rep. Russell Fry Rattles Off DC Crime Stats Right To City Councilman’s Face)

“These trends are unacceptable and we do not accept this as a new normal. To understand our response you also have to understand our criminal justice system, which is unique,” Bowser continued. “MPD makes arrests, most adults are prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for D.C., who is of course a part of U.S. DOJ [Department of Justice]. Our youth offenders are prosecuted by our locally-elected attorney general and committed to our local youth and rehabilitation services. But our youth and adult offenders are supervised by the court and federal agencies. D.C. jail is local, but a majority of our residents serving time are at federal facilities across the country. Our judges are also appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.”

The D.C. Police Union has staunchly criticized the city’s response to crime, although it primarily blames D.C. City Council president Phil Mendelson. Union chairman Gregg Pemberton issued a letter of support for Bowser ahead of her committee appearance. He described Bowser as a “great ally” who opposes defunding police and supports increasing funding.

Pemberton also blasted Mendelson and councilman Charles Allen as “mak[ing] the District more dangerous.”

“I won’t be making any excuses here,” Bowser added during the hearing. “I’m the mayor and I’m responsible for making this very complicated, unique system work for my residents, businesses and all Americans. That’s why I’ve authorized the chief to use any overtime he deems necessary for MPD. We’ve launched regional and federal partnerships. I’ve created an office of neighborhood safety and engagement. Just yesterday, I announced a package of legislation that will enhance penalties for violent crime, provide greater discretion for the courts, and to determine who should be held pretrial and to modify early release laws to ensure that the voices of victims and the judgments of the courts are not thrown by the wayside.”