DeSantis Deploys Florida Law Enforcement To Southern Border

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will send state law enforcement authorities to the Texas border with Mexico, according to a Tuesday statement from the governor’s office.

DeSantis plans to make available 1,100 law enforcement assets to the Texas border that include highway troopers, Department of Law Enforcement officers, 800 National Guard soldiers, drones, boats and aircraft, according to the statement. The state of Texas increased actions on the southern border in anticipation of the end of Title 42, the Trump-era policy used to quickly expel certain migrants, on the evening of May 11. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden Admin Asks Agriculture, Interior Departments For Help Stemming Tide Of Migrants Crossing Border)

@TXMilitary soldiers and @TXDPS troopers are fighting tirelessly to defend our border against the growing surge of illegal immigration. Their dedication to #OperationLoneStar is evident as they strategically place razor wire along the Rio Grande River. Texans holding the line… pic.twitter.com/7lcQUUCiWD — Mike Banks (@TexasBorderCzar) May 12, 2023

“The impacts of Biden’s Border Crisis are felt by communities across the nation, and the federal government’s abdication of duty undermines the sovereignty of our country and the rule of law,” DeSantis said.

In the days leading up to Title 42’s end, Border Patrol saw a record of more than 10,000 migrants crossing the southern border each day, according to Fox News.

“At my direction, state agencies including law enforcement and the Florida National Guard are being deployed to Texas, with assets including personnel, boats and planes. While Biden ignores the crisis he created, Florida stands ready to help Texas respond to this crisis,” DeSantis said.

Title 42 resulted in more than 2 million migrant expulsions at the southern border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. President Joe Biden deployed 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border before Title 42 ended.

“We stand with Texas as they work to repel illegal aliens at the border,” Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said in a statement. “We are prepared to assist however needed.”

