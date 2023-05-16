Secret Service Investigating How Intruder Allegedly Wandered Past Security Into Jake Sullivan’s Home At 3 AM: Report

The U.S. Secret Service is reportedly investigating an incident in which an unknown man allegedly walked into National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan’s home in the middle of the night in late April.

The man entered Sullivan’s home at around 3 a.m. in late April without being detected by any of the Secret Service agents protecting his house, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing sources briefed on the incident. There were allegedly no signs of forced entry, and Sullivan confronted the man and told him to leave.

Totally wild story. A drunk and confused man walked into the national security adviser’s home at 3 am, and the Secret Service detail outside didn’t detect it. https://t.co/veSaxOJESx — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 16, 2023

The round-the-clock security team stationed outside Sullivan’s residence did not know the man had entered until he had already left and Sullivan went outside to inform them, The Post reported. The alleged home invader was apparently drunk and not aware of his exact surroundings. It is not believed at this time that the man knew who Sullivan was or was specifically targeting him. The Secret Service characterized the incident as a significant concern in a statement to The Post.

“While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred,” spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. “Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable.”

Additional security measures have been deployed to Sullivan’s home while the incident is investigated, according to Guglielmi. (RELATED: Biden Admin Reportedly Debating Major New Infrastructure Investment — In The Middle East)

The Secret Service added a heightened level of security for the position of NSA in 2021. Previously, NSAs were only protected when traveling outside of the Washington, D.C., area. However, law enforcement discovered an Iranian plot to assassinate former NSA John Bolton in 2021, leading to the change in protocol.

The Secret Service currently provides protection to a total of 27 people, ranging from President Joe Biden and his fellow top officials to his grandchildren.