Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert filed for divorce from her husband after nearly two decades of marriage, according to reports.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband,” Boebert said in a statement, according to the Colorado Sun. “I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process.”

“I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult,” she reportedly said. “This is truly about irreconcilable differences. I do not intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children, and will continue to work hard to represent the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.”

Boebert filed the divorce petition in late April and reportedly requested child support, Colorado Sun reported. (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Reveals She Will Become A Grandmother In April At Age 36)

The couple share four sons and married in 2006 after meeting while she was working at Burger King, Boebert recounted in her book.

“Four months after we met, Jayson and I went off to get married,” Boebert wrote in her book, according to the Colorado Sun.