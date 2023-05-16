Missouri Teacher Loses Job After Allegedly Hurling Racial Slur

A teacher who allegedly used a racial slur in his classroom “is no longer employed” by a Missouri school district, CNN reported.

After a video of the teacher seemingly using the “n” word went viral on social media, he was placed on administrative before the school district announced he was “no longer employed,” according to a statement the Springfield Public Schools provided to CNN on Tuesday. (RELATED: REPORT: Las Vegas Substitute Teacher Fired After Alleged Racial Incident In Classroom)

A Missouri high school teacher who was videotaped repeatedly using a racial slur in class has resigned from the district, while the student who took the video finishes serving a school suspension.https://t.co/wYPBGIg67S — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) May 16, 2023

The principal sent a letter May 9 to families and staff about the alleged incident, calling the behavior “inappropriate,” “inexcusable,” and added that it does not “meet the professional standards for Springfield Public Schools employees.”

“SPS took immediate action once we were aware of this situation. An investigation is ongoing, and while it continues, the staff member will remain on administrative leave. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” the letter read.

In the video shared by KOLR 10 reporter Carissa Codel, someone who appears to be a student can be heard saying, “As a teacher if you want to keep your job, this isn’t a threat.”

The teacher then responded saying that he was not calling anyone the slur, and continued by saying, “I can say the word,” CNN reported. The student who filmed the video was suspended for violating the school district’s cell phone policy, Codel reported.

“To punish someone in this situation who does the right thing, it’s absurd,” the suspended student’s mother said in an interview, KSHB reported.