Rep. Chip Roy Grills Dem Witness On Her Alleged Comments About ‘Crushing The Skull Of A Baby’

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy pressed a Democratic witness during a Republican-led hearing on targeting pro-lifers on her alleged comments about “crushing” an infant’s skull.

Talcott Camp, the National Abortion Federation’s chief legal and strategy officer, allegedly made the comment in a 2015 undercover video of Planned Parenthood affiliates discussing the sales of aborted babies’ body parts.

Camp, who at the time served as the deputy director of the ACLU’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project, allegedly said, “I’m like — Oh my God! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp! I get it! I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

“When abortion has crushed the skulls of babies to kill them, what physical risks are there for the baby?” Roy asked.

“So, congressman, thank you for the question. It allows me to clarify that the media products you’re referring to stoked a massive uptick in violence that is heavily edited, misleadingly edited media products caused three murders, and nine woundings in Colorado Springs in 2015,” Camp responded.

“The question was about the baby and the skull crushing that is I think is a direct quote attributed to you,” Roy said.

“Well, the folks who distributed those media products may have attributed something to me,” she said.

“So true or false, did you say that?” the representative asked, repeating part of the quote.

“It’s impossible to know, congressman.”

She told the Texas congressman she does not know if she would utter that quote about skull crushing babies.

“You don’t know if you talked about the crushing of the skull of a baby,” Roy pressed. “You don’t remember having said something like that. I’m pretty confident I’ve never said something like that. I’m quite confident my colleagues here have never said something like that. Have you ever said something about crushing the skull of a baby, particularly in that kind of a set up?”

Camp dodged the question, and argued violence is never justifiable for “policy differences.” Roy argued crushing a child’s skull is an act of violence. (RELATED: Dem Hearing Witness Repeatedly Compares Anti-Abortion Laws To ‘American Slavery’ And ‘Jim Crow’)

“That seems pretty violent — the crushing of a skull of a baby,” the congressman said. “I think that actually is the definition of violence and I think the question here is whether or not we are going to acknowledge and recognize that reality in the extent to which now, the federal government has been weaponized against the people who want to acknowledge that reality. That’s the question!”

“Mr. Houck has stood up and said, ‘I’d like to recognize the reality of the violence against a baby.’ And by the way, the violence against the mother. The mother who’s been sold a myth by radical leftists in the name of baby killing. They’ve been sold a myth that it is somehow healthy and good for them or better for them. And if someone dares stands up, like Mr. Houck, then he’s been targeted … by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Roy referred to pro-life activist Mark Houck, whose house was raided by the FBI and who was arrested over allegations of assaulting an abortion clinic volunteer in September 2022. Houck was found not guilty of having violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act on Jan. 30.