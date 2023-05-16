San Antonio Spurs Shockingly Land No. 1 Pick In NBA Draft Lottery, Expected To Select Victor Wembanyama

Nooooo! Not San Antonio!

Winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, the San Antonio Spurs are now the owners of the No. 1 pick, and like every other team that was in contention for the top selection, the Spurs are expected to take French mega-prospect Victor Wembanyama.

The Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons make up the rest of the top five.

Before things got started, the Pistons, Rockets and Spurs were all tied at 14% for the best odds to grab the No. 1 pick, with the Hornets coming in next at 12%, followed by the Trail Blazers at 10.5%.

Nineteen-year-old Wembanyama has the most hype out of any NBA prospect since LeBron James back in 2003 when he was coming out of high school. Not only is Wembanyama a giant at 7-foot-5, he also has the skills of a point guard as well, being able to create his shot off the dribble, shoot step-back threes and also protect the rim with ease using his incredible 8-foot wingspan.

Other high-profile prospects included in the 2023 NBA Draft are Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite.

Here are the complete results of the draft lottery:

San Antonio Spurs Charlotte Hornets Portland Trail Blazers Houston Rockets Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans

“The number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft goes to…the San Antonio Spurs.” 🙌#NBADraftLottery | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/HWpPi17SaK — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 17, 2023

Wow … how sick are the Detroit Pistons right now dropping from No. 1 to No. 5? Heck, how sick is the entire NBA (and me) knowing that we’re about to deal with a relevant San Antonio Spurs again?

Seriously, how much luck can one franchise have?

They already have their five championships, winning them with legends like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and so on — not to mention also raising a trophy with Kawhi Leonard … and now they luck up to get Wembanyama — the same dude who is being hyped up as the next LeBron James? (RELATED: Philadelphia 76ers Fire Doc Rivers After Catastrophic Playoffs Collapse Against Boston Celtics)

It’s just sickening, man — especially being a Miami Heat fan, like yours truly is, remembering history like this:

Sickening.