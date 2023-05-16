Soros-Backed Prosecutor Dropped Previous Assault Charges Against Man Arrested For Attacking Dem Staffers With A Bat

Xuan Kha Tran Pham, the 49-year-old man being investigated for the Monday assault of two congressional staffers with a metal bat, was previously charged with assaulting a police officer, but the local Soros-backed prosecutor declined to pursue the charges, court records show.

The office of Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, whose campaign was backed by far-left billionaire George Soros, declined to prosecute Pham in 2022 after he was charged with assaulting a police officer, according to court records. Pham allegedly attacked two staff members at Democratic Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly’s district office with a baseball bat Monday morning and has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding; he is being held without bond, according to ABC 7. (RELATED: ‘He Was In Danger’: Trump Weighs In On Daniel Penny Subway Incident)

Fairfax City Police say suspect parked near entrance & appears to have just walked in straight to the office. His name will be released this afternoon, we are told he is a Fairfax County resident. Police unsure of motive at this point, say it appeared to be an aluminum bat. pic.twitter.com/AQYTebTRpk — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) May 15, 2023

“The original incident stemmed from a mental health crisis and charges were [nolle prossed] as part of an agreement that ensured the defendant was receiving mental health services and complying with treatment,” Descano’s office told ABC 7.

Descano’s office previously declined to prosecute five charges related to the 2022 assault incident including assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and attempting to disarm law enforcement of a stun gun, according to court documents.

Minutes before he entered Connolly’s offices Monday, a man who appeared to be Pham was seen on home security camera footage chasing a woman with a baseball bat, according to footage shared by ABC 7. Pham previously sued the CIA, whom he accused of wrongfully imprisoning him and torturing him from the fourth dimension.

Pham lived with his parents, who acknowledged his mental problems and told neighbors he was not a danger to others, according to ABC 7.

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly wrote in a statement. “The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.”

Descano’s office did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

