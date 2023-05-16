‘That’s Election Interference’: Musk Rips Suppression Of Hunter Biden Laptop

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the Hunter Biden laptop scandal “election interference” during a Tuesday interview with CNBC’s David Faber.

Musk joined the network to discuss a host of topics including Tesla stock and Twitter.

“You do some tweets that seem to be, or at least give support to some who would call others conspiracy theories,” Faber said.

“Well, yes, but I mean, honestly, you know, some of these conspiracy theories have turned out to be true,” Musk said.

“Which ones?”

“Well, like the Hunter Biden laptop.” (RELATED: ‘The Answer Is Nuanced’: Musk Says Biden Won In 2020 But Trump’s Election Fraud Claims Are Not Entirely False)

“That’s true?” Faber said. “Yeah.”

“So you know, that was a pretty big deal. There was Twitter and others engaged in an act of suppression of information that was relevant to the public. That’s a terrible thing that happened. That’s election interference.”

The New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account, along with several other high profile individuals, after reporting on the laptop. The laptop was initially dismissed as Russian disinformation though that narrative has since been debunked.

Musk also discussed free speech on the platform, and claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

“To be clear, I don’t think it was a stolen election,” Musk said. “But by the same token, if somebody is going to say, that there was never any election fraud anywhere, this is obviously also false.”

“It’s important to acknowledge that without saying that the fraud was of sufficient magnitude to change the outcome. So, my opinion would be that there was some small amount of fraud, but it was not enough to change the outcome.”