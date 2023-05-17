EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Introduces Resolution To Remove Adam Schiff From The House

Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna introduced a resolution Wednesday that would remove Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff from the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the resolution, which cites the Durham Report as the reason the congresswoman believes Schiff should no longer serve in Congress.

“Adam Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intelligence to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars and abused the trust placed in him as Chairman. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives,” Paulina Luna said in a statement.

“The Durham Report makes clear that the Russian Collusion was a lie from day one and Schiff knowingly used his position in an attempt to divide our country,” she added.

SCOOP: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna introduces resolution to remove Adam Schiff from the House: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/d2GFxtRTVj — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) May 17, 2023

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to Special Counsel John Durham after the release of his report Monday, calling on him to testify before the committee. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Invites John Durham To Testify After DOJ Releases Report)

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter to Durham after his report found the FBI used “uncorroborated intelligence” when launching its probe into former President Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: MTG Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against FBI Director Christopher Wray)

“Neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement,” Durham’s report states. The committee will review the report and ask Durham questions about it during the hearing.

Jordan called on Durham to testify before the Judiciary Committee on May 25 at 9 a.m.