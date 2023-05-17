Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Wants To Work With ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a huge fan of “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s work and would love to team up with him, according to a Tuesday interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Schwarzenegger’s comment came in the context of his career during the 1980s, where he felt he competed with his friend and fellow actor, Sylvester Stallone, for a large number of movie roles. Stallone is currently starring in one of Sheridan’s incredible series with the Paramount Network, “Tulsa King,” and Arnie wants in on the action.

“I think he’s very talented,” Schwarzenegger said of Sheridan, whom he “absolutely” wants to work with. The “Terminator” star is evidently really into the “Yellowstone” series. “And the cast on [‘Yellowstone’] is phenomenal,” he noted.

“Today, I see much more of other people’s performances than I did in the ’80s, when I was only seeing myself,” he continued. “I was thinking: ‘I have to win.’ It was a competition against Sly, against others. ‘I have to be number one.'” (RELATED: Keanu Reeves Says He Is Open To ‘Yellowstone’ Role)

Sheridan is just one of those showrunners and writers who knows how to get A-listers to say yes. He managed to get Helen Mirren to sign on to the “1923” prequel of “Yellowstone” after a conversation, not even a script. He’s also cemented roles for Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and so many other heavy hitters in his upcoming shows. Surely Schwarzenegger should be next?