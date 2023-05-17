Dem Scores Upset Victory To Take Mayor’s Office From GOP In Jacksonville

Democrat Donna Deegan won the Jacksonville, Florida, mayoral race Tuesday night, making her the first in her party to win the seat since 2011 and the city’s first female mayor.

Republican voters made a strong showing at the polls, with about 7,200 more Republicans than Democrats voting, but Deegan performed strongly among independent voters and won votes from some registered Republicans, according to Jacksonville.com. Deegan’s victory against Republican candidate Daniel Davis cut’s against Florida’s recent shift from purple to deeply red.

Love won tonight, and we made history. We have a new day in Jacksonville because people chose unity over division—creating a broad coalition of people across the political spectrum that want a unified city. Together, we will bring change for good to Jacksonville by making good on… pic.twitter.com/ZmV5pmV4gd — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) May 17, 2023

“Love won tonight, and we made history,” Deegan wrote in a post-victory tweet. “We have a new day in Jacksonville because people chose unity over division—creating a broad coalition of people across the political spectrum that want a unified city. Together, we will bring change for good to Jacksonville by making good on the decades-long broken promises on infrastructure, building an economy that works for everyone and improving access to healthcare.” (RELATED: ‘What Is A Free Market?’: Ron DeSantis Rips Right-Wing ‘Corporatists’ In Call To Crack Down On Big Business)

The Florida GOP made a strong showing in the 2022 elections, with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating his Democratic challenger by 17 points and Miami-Dade swinging heavily for DeSantis in a historic flip.

Deegan won 52% of the vote with 33% turnout, according to Jacksonville.com.

