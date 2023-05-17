EA Sports Letting Student-Athletes Opt In To New College Football Video Game, Set To Return In Summer 2024

Holy cow, I’m ecstatic!

It’s been a decade since the last time we had a college football video game, but in the summer of 2024, these long, long … long years will finally come to an end — and in historic fashion. Not only will we get a new NCAA football video game, but for the first time ever, real and authentic players will be featured with their virtual likenesses.

EA Sports and OneTeam Partners have contracted with one another to “facilitate collegiate athletes’ names and likenesses” into the next installment of the college football series, according to ESPN who confirmed the news Wednesday with an EA Sports representative. The move solves a years-long debate about how NCAA football could make a return to the video game realm.

All eligible FBS players will have the chance to opt in for their likenesses to be included in EA Sports College Football, according to the representative, reported ESPN. If they choose to do so, they will also be paid for being featured. For those who don’t, they’ll be replaced with generic players.

FBS football players will be in EA Sports’ new College Football video game, per @mikerothstein The newest version of the game is set to release in 2024🔥 pic.twitter.com/SqGi7NjpMY — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 17, 2023

You guys have no idea how excited I am about a new college football video game coming out. I’ve definitely been one of those people who have been waiting for years for something to get worked out, and thank God, we’re here!

I’ve missed so bad playing three or four years in college in the old ‘Road to Glory’ mode, eventually taking my talents to the NFL (on Madden) for 15-20 years, and then coming back to play college football as a retired NFL superstar-turned-head coach who dominates on the field and in recruiting. Man … good times. (RELATED: Pat McAfee Joining ESPN, Leaving $120 Million Contract With FanDuel)

And how can you forget ‘Mascot Mode’ when you need a break from the grind of your career mode?

There is no doubt the athletes deserve this. A golden opportunity to profit from NIL in a huge, meaningful manner. But we, the fans, are also deserving. Deserving of Mascot Mode returning to EA Sports’ College Football in the summer of 2024. https://t.co/XKr1pT36g3 pic.twitter.com/Nak4TXyenB — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) May 17, 2023

Holy crap … I’m already planning on my career. (And yes, I’m totally going to the University of Miami)