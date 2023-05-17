US Officials Issue Major Warning Ahead Of El Niño

U.S. officials are advising communities about how best to prepare for the incoming El Niño season in 2023.

Weather patterns throughout 2023 are already signaling we will be going through an El Niño southern oscillation that has the potential to significantly increase planetary heating in the coming months and all the way through to 2024, according to Common Dreams. During El Niño weather fluctuations, warm water is forced eastwards and toward the west coast of America, drastically impacting the Pacific jet stream and producing warmer, wetter environments, according to officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Scientists point to key global factors, such as rapidly warming waters off the coasts of Peru and Ecuador, as suggesting 2023 could see the start of a super El Niño event. Temperature records have already been broken in Vietnam and Laos in May, and it’s believed similar trends will hit the U.S.

While some officials are focusing on the heat factor, many should be focusing on the extreme potential threat of massive flooding that may occur in states like California. With more than 200% of its average snowpack still coating much of the mountain regions, the Golden State is at huge risk of continued, potentially deadly flooding throughout 2023 that will likely impact some American food supplies. (RELATED: Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions)

Contrasting these forecasts and warnings, a strong cold front is expected to break a few daily record lows across America’s northeast throughout mid-May, according to the National Weather Service.

Further north, extreme wildfires are already engulfing parts of Canada, forcing the evacuation of some 30,000 residents. It’s unclear what the rest of the year will bring, but it’ll almost definitely be chaotic (as if we’re not used to that already).