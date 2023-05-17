HART: Disorder on the Border by Executive Order

I fear that if aliens land in the USA and say, “Take me to your leader,” it will be very embarrassing for us.

I say this because, among many other things, our border policy is a disaster.

The illegal immigration debate never gets past vilifying those who want to control OUR borders calling us “inhumane animals.” Just because we think that we need to have rules that we enforce at our southern border does not make us animals. Maybe being an animal is not such a bad thing. The difference between humans and animals is simple: Animals would never allow the dumbest among them to lead.

Title 42 was allowed to run out. It was a gimmick that said we could turn back illegals trying to cross the border because they could bring COVID with them, I guess from its origins, that “wet market in Wuhan, China.”

The immigration game is played like this. They know they can come; they say they were tortured or are fleeing gangs or domestic violence as they have been told to say. They are let in and given a court date four years out to come to some stooge immigration judge. By then they will have 3 U.S. citizen babies and one slip-and-fall lawsuit. Few ever show up to court. It is laughable. And they are laughing at us.

Venezuelan and Honduran illegals tell border officials that they are fleeing the catastrophe of corrupt socialist rule to live under the Biden administration. Well, at least they got a nice long walk out of the deal.

With the surge at our already porous southern border, Joe Biden has had the worst month of his presidency — until next month. We are looking at a guy here who is bent on improving his ineptness score monthly. His approval ratings are 33%, below DeSantis, Trump and Bud Light’s fired head of marketing.

This is the same guy who told us his massive borrow-and-spend “Inflation Reduction Act” could work. Well, his Border Democrat Voter Stimulus Plan is working. Illegals technically cannot vote, but they do count in the census and swell the population of Democrat districts who then get more representation. It’s a game.

The “Inflation Reduction Act” did nothing to lower inflation. There are no new oil pipelines since Biden canceled them – but there is a well-established pipeline now for fentanyl from Mexico to the United States. Congress went through the motions and held hearings on the fentanyl deaths. Police in California say they have seized enough fentanyl to kill 35 million Californians, many of them Americans.

Watching Biden “president” the country is, for most of us, like being tied to a chair and having to watch a five-year-old boy play with a loaded gun.

The current government dolt running the Department of Homeland Security is Alejandro Mayorkas. He is a lawyer and lifelong Democrat politician. He is purely a Deep State bureaucrat and uses weasel words when he speaks. For years now he has assured us that the border is secure. If you believe that, you will believe that last year was Elton John’s final farewell tour.

Biden ignored it for as long as he could, then finally sent someone to visit the border. It was Kamala Harris, so you know he was just going through the motions. DHS Sec. Mayorkas panicked and started cleaning up the border like a bachelor cleaning up his studio apartment an hour before a date when he realizes he might get laid.

The leftist mainstream media cover the issue with misinformation and paint it as a “humanitarian crisis.” This appeals to our emotions. Fox News covers it as they do, always interviewing the hottest young chicks crossing the border.

The main story you saw was Border Patrol agents twirling their horses’ reins to push back illegals crossing the river. The agents were cleared of wrongdoing by DHS, but cited for not using electric horses.

If you think unchecked immigration won’t change a nation, just ask our Native Americans. It is just a matter of time before proper English becomes our fourth language behind Spanish, ebonics and ChatGPT.

Ever the politician in survival mode, Joe Biden declared he would run for president again and began acting like he would crack down on the border — only because it is costing him politically. Dems spent years assailing Trump for his strong border stance. Now Biden is echoing Trump. My campaign slogan for Biden for 2024? “I am Joe Biden, and I approve Trump’s message.”

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.