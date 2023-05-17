‘They Never Learn’: Joe Rogan Ridicules Miller Lite’s Feminist Ad, Rips Out Of Touch Marketing

Joe Rogan ridiculed Miller Lite’s feminist ad, which alleged the beer industry “hasn’t done right by women,” on Monday’s “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Miller Lite released a March 7 ad titled, “Bad $#!T to Good $#!T” in honor of Women’s History Month. The ad said that the beer industry has been sexist toward women. The company released a statement promising to turn any ad or poster deemed to be “objectifying” women into fertilizer.

“Does no one learn?” Rogan said. “So stupid. Also, it’s making [it seem like] there’s something wrong with women wearing bikinis. Women wear bikinis because they look great. They like to look great, they take photos of them looking great, the girls see the photos of the bikinis, they get excited, ‘look, I look great.’ People buy it and say ‘wow, she looks great.’ It’s not bad to look great, just like it’s not bad for a guy to have his shirt off. If Chris Pratt has his shirt off, he’s looking ripped. It’s not negative.”

“That ad is so weird,” he continued. “They don’t learn. No one learns.”

The ad shows a woman criticizing the company’s ads from as far back as the 1980’s, which featured women in bikinis. She called for the beer industry to “make it up to women,” and showed women using fertilizer made out of the old ads.

“Oh god, I hate identity politics with a passion. I really do,” Rogan said when the ad ended. “It’s so stupid. Human beings made beer, okay? And some human beings look good in bikinis. It’s like, what are we doing?” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Miller Lite’s Chief Of Marketing Has Spent Years Flopping From One Liberal Cause To Another)

His guest, Jack Carr, said he wished he had saved all the Miller Lite posters.

The chief of marketing for Miller Lite’s parent company, Molson Coors Beverage, has jumped to supporting one liberal cause after the other, including the riots over George Floyd’s death, gun control, illegal immigration and the COVID-19 vaccine, the Daily Caller learned.

The ad drew criticism after Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male. The promotional cans made as part of the partnership with Mulvaney featured rainbows, a list of pronouns and the slogan, “celebrate everyone’s identity.”