Johnny Depp Was Visibly Emotional During His Epic Movie Comeback

Johnny Depp was reduced to tears by a standing ovation during the premiere of his upcoming film “Jeanne Du Barry,” at the Cannes Film Festival screening on Tuesday.

The actor was visibly emotional after receiving a seven-minute standing ovation on the opening night of the festival, as seen in a video posted to Twitter. This is the famous actor’s first major on-screen role since his highly publicized $10 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Depp seemed moved by the crowd. He looked down in a shy manner, and his eyes welled up with tears over the outpouring of support.

Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as “Jeanne du Barry” receives a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at #Cannes2023. https://t.co/vCSwNkhYVL pic.twitter.com/NAigHMBwny — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

The emotionally-charged standing ovation was in recognition of the actor’s starring role as Louis XV, the King of France from September 1715 until his death in 1774. Depp starred opposite director Maïwenn, who plays the king’s favourite mistress, Jeanne du Barry, in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Most view this as the official “comeback” for the famous actor, but Depp challenged the word and insisted he hasn’t left the film industry at all.

“I never went anywhere,” he said during a press interview after the screening. “People have seen or heard the word comeback exchanged by folks and using that as a catchphrase. ‘He’s making a comeback,’ or ‘He’s made a comeback,'” Depp said, according to People.

“I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn’t go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away,” Depp said.

There was a standing ovation for Johnny Depp at Cannes Film Festival. The festival opened with a red carpet arrivals event, followed by a screening of a new film in which Mr Depp plays King Louis XVhttps://t.co/8xyWy2cBPY pic.twitter.com/FwWLwaBKPv — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 17, 2023

“So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn’t go nowhere. I’ve been sitting around,” Depp said.

Depp then quipped about the term being used to reference his first film after a tense court trial. (RELATED: Amber Heard Appears In ‘Aquaman’)

“So ‘comeback,’ it’s almost like I’m going to come out and do a tap dance or some kind of spectacular feet on the table and dance my best for you guys, and hope that you will approve. The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery,” he said, according to People.