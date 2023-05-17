‘It Is Not Possible’: Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Alleged NYC Car Chase

Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly slammed stories about the “near-catastrophic” two-hour car chase Meghan Markle and Prince Harry allegedly narrowly survived in New York on Tuesday night.

The outspoken journalist pushed back against allegations of a wild paparazzi chase, challenging the reported details surrounding the story and providing her own insight.

“I lived in Manhattan for 17 yrs & it is not possible to have a 2hr ‘car chase’ there,” Kelly tweeted as the news broke Wednesday. “Too many street lights/stop signs, too much foot/car traffic & hundreds of places you could safely pull over to protect yourself.”

Wednesday’s entertainment headlines exploded with reports of an allegedly harrowing car chase through the streets of New York City, with many outlets echoing claims that the famous couple were lucky to have made it out alive and well. Some outlets also drew parallels between what allegedly took place Tuesday night and the paparazzi-fueled car chase that claimed the life of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Kelly emphasized the fact that the streets of Manhattan are habitually busy, casting doubt on the couple’s original story.

Kelly’s Tweet immediately gained traction online. Many fans added their voice to the conversation, suggesting the story was too far-fetched to be true. Some comments referenced the privacy shades the couple could have drawn in order to make themselves less visible. Others came forward to echo Kelly’s view that it would be tough for anyone to really be “chased” through the jam-packed streets of New York. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Alleged Stalker At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Home)

New Zealand broadcaster Dan Wootton also tweeted about the matter. “UPDATE: The NYPD told NBC New York that they have no information about any incident last night involving Harry and Meghan but ‘have received lots of calls on it,'” he said.